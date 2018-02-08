Pelicans acquire Rashad Vaughn

February 8, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Rashad Vaughn from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Dante Cunningham.

Vaughn, 6-6, 202, has appeared in 23 games this season for Brooklyn and Milwaukee posting averages of 2.6 points, while shooting .371 from three-point range, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 7.7 minutes. Originally drafted by Milwaukee with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the UNLV product has appeared in 134 career regular season games (eight starts) for Milwaukee and Brooklyn, averaging 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.

Cunningham, 6-8, 230, has appeared in 51 games (24 starts) this season for New Orleans, averaging 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. Originally acquired by the Pelicans in 2014, Cunningham has appeared in 263 regular season games (132 starts) for New Orleans, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17, including two two-way players (Charles Cooke and Mike James).