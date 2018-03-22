Pallbearers for the funeral mass of Tom Benson announced

March 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Details for the funeral Mass of Tom Benson on Friday, March 23 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Louis Cathedral have been announced. The funeral Mass as well as the post-service second line will be streamed live on Pelicans.com, NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team apps, and the official team Facebook pages.

Pallbearers

Dennis Lauscha

Mickey Loomis

Greg Bensel

Ben Hales

Ed Lang

Mike Stanfield

Rick Hood

Wayne LaJaunie

Honorary Pallbearers

Anthony Davis

Drew Brees

Alvin Gentry

Sean Payton

Larry Benson Jr.

Dell Demps

Dr. Steve Ramee

Bobby Brown

Jay Romig

Gift Bearers

Melanie Loomis

Jennifer Lauscha

Jane Bensel

Rita Lang

Kendall Hales

Vicky Neumeyer

Cathy Hood

Stacey Stanfield

Therese Ponce

Anita Demps

Brittany Brees

Skylene Montgomery

Danita Magee

Senekah LaJaunie

Music

Performed by the St. Louis Cathedral Choir

Funeral Mass

Celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, with clergy from the Archdiocese of New Orleans as co-celebrants.

Altar Servers

Seminarians of Notre Dame Seminary

First Reading

Sister Mary Angela, OP