Layne Murdoch Jr./Pelicans.com
Pallbearers for the funeral mass of Tom Benson announced
Funeral mass will be streamed live on Pelicans.com, team app and Facebook page.
March 22, 2018
NEW ORLEANS – Details for the funeral Mass of Tom Benson on Friday, March 23 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Louis Cathedral have been announced. The funeral Mass as well as the post-service second line will be streamed live on Pelicans.com, NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team apps, and the official team Facebook pages.
Pallbearers
Dennis Lauscha
Mickey Loomis
Greg Bensel
Ben Hales
Ed Lang
Mike Stanfield
Rick Hood
Wayne LaJaunie
Honorary Pallbearers
Anthony Davis
Drew Brees
Alvin Gentry
Sean Payton
Larry Benson Jr.
Dell Demps
Dr. Steve Ramee
Bobby Brown
Jay Romig
Gift Bearers
Melanie Loomis
Jennifer Lauscha
Jane Bensel
Rita Lang
Kendall Hales
Vicky Neumeyer
Cathy Hood
Stacey Stanfield
Therese Ponce
Anita Demps
Brittany Brees
Skylene Montgomery
Danita Magee
Senekah LaJaunie
Music
Performed by the St. Louis Cathedral Choir
Funeral Mass
Celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, with clergy from the Archdiocese of New Orleans as co-celebrants.
Altar Servers
Seminarians of Notre Dame Seminary
First Reading
Sister Mary Angela, OP
Second Reading
Sister Mary Rose Bingham, OP