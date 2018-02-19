All-Star Recap: Best Pelicans Content from All-Star Weekend
Take a look back at some of the best content as Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins represented the Pelicans at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA.
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis Postgame AvailabilityAnthony Davis talks about his decision to start the NBA All-Star game by wearing DeMarcus Cousins' jersey. Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis in ActionGame action photos of Anthony Davis View Photos »
-
All-Star Highlights 2018: Anthony DavisCheck out all the points (and one great assist) from Pelicans Anthony Davis in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Read More »
-
Anthony Davis wears No. 0Cousins was voted in as a starter but missed the game because of injury. Read More »
-
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins Introduced with Team LeBronAnthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are introduced with Team LeBron at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in LA. Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis goes bowlingAnthony Davis teamed up with Marriott to hold the ultimate bowling experience for a group of lucky fans. Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Day 2 with Anthony DavisPhotos from AD's 2nd day at All-Star Weekend. Read More »
-
2018 NBA All-Star: Anthony Davis Media AvailabilityAnthony Davis speaks to the media prior to Sunday's NBA All-Star game. Read More »
-
2018 All-Star Practice Anthony DavisAnthony Davis says Team LeBron will win the All-Star game because they have a variety of size... Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Meet-and-Greets with Anthony DavisAnthony Davis made appearances at the Locker Room by Lids event and helped coach a team of kids at Nike's Makers of the Game event. Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis at NBA Cares Day of ServicePelicans Anthony Davis helps bag canned goods at the Los Angeles Food Bank to help seniors in need. Read More »
-
NBA All-Star 2018: Cousins greets fans at autograph appearanceDeMarcus Cousins greeted fans for an autograph session during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Read More »