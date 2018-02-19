All-Star Recap: Best Pelicans Content from All-Star Weekend

Posted: Feb 19, 2018

Take a look back at some of the best content as Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins represented the Pelicans at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA.



  1. NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis Postgame Availability

    February 18, 2018
    Anthony Davis talks about his decision to start the NBA All-Star game by wearing DeMarcus Cousins' jersey. Read More »

  2. NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis in Action

    February 18, 2018
    Game action photos of Anthony Davis View Photos »

  3. All-Star Highlights 2018: Anthony Davis

    February 18, 2018
    Check out all the points (and one great assist) from Pelicans Anthony Davis in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Read More »

  4. Anthony Davis wears No. 0

    February 18, 2018
    Cousins was voted in as a starter but missed the game because of injury. Read More »

  5. Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins Introduced with Team LeBron

    February 18, 2018
    Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are introduced with Team LeBron at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in LA. Read More »

  6. NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis goes bowling

    February 17, 2018
    Anthony Davis teamed up with Marriott to hold the ultimate bowling experience for a group of lucky fans. Read More »

  7. NBA All-Star 2018: Day 2 with Anthony Davis

    February 17, 2018
    Photos from AD's 2nd day at All-Star Weekend. Read More »

  8. 2018 NBA All-Star: Anthony Davis Media Availability

    February 17, 2018
    Anthony Davis speaks to the media prior to Sunday's NBA All-Star game. Read More »

  9. 2018 All-Star Practice Anthony Davis

    February 17, 2018
    Anthony Davis says Team LeBron will win the All-Star game because they have a variety of size... Read More »

  10. NBA All-Star 2018: Meet-and-Greets with Anthony Davis

    February 16, 2018
    Anthony Davis made appearances at the Locker Room by Lids event and helped coach a team of kids at Nike's Makers of the Game event. Read More »

  11. NBA All-Star 2018: Anthony Davis at NBA Cares Day of Service

    February 16, 2018
    Pelicans Anthony Davis helps bag canned goods at the Los Angeles Food Bank to help seniors in need. Read More »

  12. NBA All-Star 2018: Cousins greets fans at autograph appearance

    February 16, 2018
    DeMarcus Cousins greeted fans for an autograph session during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Read More »
