Not long before tip-off Monday, New Orleans announced that point guard Rajon Rondo will be available to play up to six minutes against Atlanta tonight. Rondo had missed the Pelicans' first 13 games due to a core muscle injury. The 2008 NBA champion and multi-All-Star sustained the injury during the second preseason game at Oklahoma City in early October, but has been working his way back to a return for the past month-plus.