Postgame recap: Wizards 116, Pelicans 97
BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS
Wizards (38-28), Pelicans (38-27)
New Orleans just put together its best stretch of basketball in seven years, winning 10 straight games despite playing without four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. The Pelicans’ first attempt Friday at playing without both Cousins and Anthony Davis did not turn out quite as favorably.
Washington took control in the first half, building a 15-point halftime advantage, en route to limiting New Orleans to an extremely rare poor performance on offense. The Pelicans had scored at least 114 points during every game of their 10-game winning streak, shooting at least 50 percent from the field in three of the last four games. Those trends came to a halt Friday, with the hosts misfiring to the tune of 41.1 percent from the floor and 2/14 from three-point range through three quarters. New Orleans only had 62 points through three periods.
New Orleans dropped to 3-4 this season when Davis doesn’t play, as well as 11-6 without Cousins. Davis missed Friday’s game to an ankle sprain, but third-year head coach Alvin Gentry was hopeful that Davis will be able to play Sunday vs. Utah.
“I’m assuming that he will (return),” Gentry said of an appearance against the Jazz. “I don’t know that for sure. If he’s healthy and ready to go, we’ll play him. If not, we’ve got to line up and play.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Washington’s Bradley Beal drained a left-wing three-pointer on a fast break, giving Washington a 75-50 lead with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter. The Pelicans cut into the lead somewhat over the next several minutes, but the Wizards regained a 25-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Reserve forward Darius Miller broke out of what’s been a recent quiet stretch for him, becoming the first Pelican to connect on a three-pointer Friday after a long team-wide drought that extended into the second half. Miller finished with 20 points, featuring 4/8 three-point accuracy. The only New Orleans starter to crack double digits in scoring was Rajon Rondo, who netted 11 points.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“I thought it hurt the flow of what we were trying to do. We struggled so much offensively the first two quarters. We’ve been starting the games really great. I don’t think we ever got into any kind of flow offensively. Part of it was (Washington is) pretty good defensively.” – Alvin Gentry on the impact on the offense of not having Davis in uniform
“It was not our day. We’ll be fine. We’ve just got to stay positive, get back to the practice facility (tomorrow) and get some work in.” – Nikola Mirotic on New Orleans’ rough Friday night
“We know we didn’t play with AD, our best player. Hopefully he’ll be back next game. We just need to stick together. Defensively, we need to step up a little bit more, especially in transition.” – Mirotic, after being asked how the Pelicans deal with the losing streak ending in disappointing fashion
BY THE NUMBERS
18-4: Washington advantage in second-chance points.
49-38: Wizards rebounding advantage, led by eight boards from starting center Marcin Gortat and seven by Otto Porter.
6/20: New Orleans three-point shooting, just one more made trey than its lowest total of the season. The Pelicans sank only five against the same Wizards team in a December meeting.
GAME RECAP: Wizards 116, Pelicans 97
Otto Porter Jr. leads Washington with 19 points and 7 rebounds as the Wizards get the win over the Pelicans, 116-97.
Game 65: Pelicans vs Wizards 3/9/18
GAME RECAP: Wizards 116, Pelicans 97
Otto Porter Jr. leads Washington with 19 points and 7 rebounds as the Wizards get the win over the Pelicans, 116-97.
| 01:32
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 3-9-18
Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic recaps tonight"s home game vs the Washington Wizards
| 03:08
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-9-18
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Washington Wizards
| 04:53
Darius Miller has 20 points against Wizards
Darius Miller gets hot against the Washington Wizards and scores 20 points
| 01:07
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards
Watch the highlights from the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards on March 9, 2018
| 08:19
DeAndre Liggins lights up in the fourth
Deandre Liggins gives the Pelicans some spark in the fourth quarter
| 00:28
Darius Miller drains it from deep
Darius Miller comes off the screen from Diallo and drains the three pointer
| 00:09
Rajon Rondo finds Nikola Mirotic for the jam
Rajon Rondo finds Nikola Mirotic cutting down the lane and Mirotic soars over defenders for the slam
| 00:09
Ian Clark and Cheick Diallo show off their pick-and-roll
Ian Clark and Cheick Diallo show off their chemistry by executing the pick-and-roll
| 00:10
Emeka Okafor throws a block party
Emeka Okafor has two big blocks and protects the Pelicans rim
| 00:18
Holiday WIth The Block
Markieff Morris goes up for the layup but Jrue Holiday is there for the block.
| 00:16
Mirotic sneaks a pass to Okafor
Nikola Mirotic fakes out the defense and dishes the ball to Emeka Okafor who slams it home
| 00:10
Rondo makes it look easy
Rajon Rondo catches the outlet and bounces it to E'Twaun Moore on the fast break for the dunk
| 00:09