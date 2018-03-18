Postgame recap: Rockets 107, Pelicans 101

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 17, 2018

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Rockets (55-14), Pelicans (39-30)

New Orleans has frequently come back this season to win from double-digit deficits, including twice doing so against San Antonio, once in historic fashion on the Spurs’ home floor. The Pelicans were in the same predicament Saturday, trailing Houston by 20 in the second half before mounting a rally, but didn’t have enough to finish the comeback. The Rockets relied on their usual blend of James Harden individual exploits (32 points) and three-point accuracy (15/41 from the arc) to improve to 2-1 against their Southwest Division counterparts.

With only 13 games remaining in the regular season, an extremely busy stretch for the Pelicans continues tomorrow with a 5 p.m. home game against Boston. New Orleans then plays Tuesday through Thursday, in a rare back-to-back-back vs. Dallas, Indiana and the Lakers.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Houston was able to bleed 24 seconds off the game clock in the final minute, but still get the offensive rebound when the ball trickled out of bounds after a scramble for possession. The Rockets maintained the ball, up 103-99 with 23 seconds remaining. New Orleans were down by six points on its previous possession, but only scored a two-point basket, keeping it a two-possession margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ian Clark has played his best basketball of the season in recent weeks. On Saturday, he provided a big spark, finishing with 17 points in exceptionally efficient fashion (he shot 8/9 from the field). Clark – who has played in more meaningful spring basketball games the last couple years than any current teammates – logged 31 minutes, a valuable contribution with Rajon Rondo (rest) not playing. The Pelicans were plus-six with him on the floor, but minus-12 during the 17 minutes he was on the bench. Also a tip of the cap goes to reserve big Cheick Diallo, who brought a ton of energy while supplying six points, four rebounds and two blocks in 12 minutes.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I thought we played hard. I thought we competed. I thought we did everything we had to, to try to win the game. That’s what I thought. The thing that bothers me more than anything, we try to play the right way, and we play our (butts) off, and then (Davis) never gets a call. We talk about them holding him, them grabbing him on rolls, them coming under him on post-ups, he never gets a call. And you know why? Because he doesn’t bitch and complain about it. He just keeps playing the game.” – Alvin Gentry beginning a lengthy postgame talk about Saturday’s game

“He’s doing what a coach does, standing up for his players, and making sure we have a fair shot every game.” – Emeka Okafor on Gentry’s postgame soliloquy on the officiating Saturday

“It’s a tough game. I appreciate my coach standing up for me and us.” – Jrue Holiday (19 points, six rebounds, assists) on Gentry’s postgame comments

BY THE NUMBERS

8/24: New Orleans three-point shooting. The Pelicans had the upper hand in the previous two matchups with Houston from the arc, but this time were cold, with Darius Miller (4/6) providing half of the team’s makes.

18: Assist total for Pelicans, a low number for a team that has recently approached or surpassed the 30-assist mark commonly.

9: Houston turnovers. Any time an NBA team finishes with less than 10 it’s a very good night. The Pelicans didn’t do a good enough job of disrupting the Rockets, netting only four steals (three by Holiday).

Tags
Clark, Ian, Davis, Anthony, Hill, Solomon, Mirotic, Nikola, Gentry, Alvin

Halftime Performance: Muggivan School of Irish Dance 03-17-18

The Muggivan School of Irish Dance performs for fans on St. Patrick's Day in the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, March 17.

Game 69: Pelicans vs Rockets 3/17/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Halftime Performance: Muggivan School of Irish Dance 03-17-18
Now Playing

Halftime Performance: Muggivan School of Irish Dance 03-17-18

The Muggivan School of Irish Dance performs for fans on St. Patrick's Day in the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, March 17.
Mar 18, 2018  |  05:11
Pelikids Performance 03-17-18
Now Playing

Pelikids Performance 03-17-18

The Pelikids show off their dance moves for fans in the Smoothie King Center as the Pelicans take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 17.
Mar 18, 2018  |  01:23
Pelicans Dance Team Performance 03-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans Dance Team Performance 03-17-18

The Pelicans Dance Team performs for fans in the Smoothie King Center as the Pelicans take on the Houston Rockets on March 17, 2018.
Mar 18, 2018  |  01:26
Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Anthony Davis 03-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Anthony Davis 03-17-18

Forward Anthony Davis speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans' 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on March 17, 2018.
Mar 17, 2018  |  02:13
Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 03-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 03-17-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans' 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on March 17, 2018.
Mar 17, 2018  |  03:20
Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 03-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 03-17-18

Guard Jrue Holiday speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans' 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on March 17, 2018.
Mar 17, 2018  |  03:03
Ian Clark with 17 points vs Rockets
Now Playing

Ian Clark with 17 points vs Rockets

Ian Clark scored 17 points on a blistering 8-9 from the field. He added 3 assists and 2 rebounds in a tough loss to the Rockets.
Mar 17, 2018  |  01:41
Jrue Holiday scores 19 vs. Rockets
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday scores 19 vs. Rockets

Jrue Holiday scored 19 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, dished out 8 assists, and added 3 steals, and 2 blocks in a losing effort to the Houston Rockets.
Mar 17, 2018  |  01:53
Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets - 3/17/18
Now Playing

Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets - 3/17/18

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a tough loss to the Rockets, losing 107-101. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Mar 17, 2018  |  01:54
Anthony Davis puts up 26 vs. Rockets
Now Playing

Anthony Davis puts up 26 vs. Rockets

Anthony Davis scored 26 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and made all 4 of his free throws. He added 13 rebounds, 1 block and 1 assist in a tough loss to the Rockets.
Mar 17, 2018  |  01:52
Anthony Davis scores 8 straight
Now Playing

Anthony Davis scores 8 straight

AD goes on a tear late to keep the game within striking distance
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:36
Diallo gets another block
Now Playing

Diallo gets another block

Cheick is patrolling the paint tonight as he gets his 2nd block on Harden
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:17
Darius shortens the lead from 3
Now Playing

Darius shortens the lead from 3

Darius Miller keeps the comeback going from downtown
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:26
Big time block by Diallo
Now Playing

Big time block by Diallo

Cheick Diallo won't allow the Rockets to close the quarter with a score
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:21
Crazy block by Holiday
Now Playing

Crazy block by Holiday

Jrue's body control is on another level
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:08
Jrue to AD alley-oop
Now Playing

Jrue to AD alley-oop

Holiday fins Anthony for the long range alley-oop
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:09
Ian Clark makes it high off the glass
Now Playing

Ian Clark makes it high off the glass

Ian Clark gets dribble penetration and makes a high floater off the backboard
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:08
Jrue Holiday with the And-1
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday with the And-1

E'twaun finds Jrue down the court for the sweet up and under And-1
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:19
Ian Clark scores 9 straight
Now Playing

Ian Clark scores 9 straight

Ian Clark made 4 buckets in a row of his own to give the Pelicans the lead twice
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:36
Okafor with a huge block on Harden
Now Playing

Okafor with a huge block on Harden

Emeka Okafor continue his paint dominance, blocking James Harden into the first row
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:10
AD gets 4 buckets in a row
Now Playing

AD gets 4 buckets in a row

Anthony Davis is starting out hot
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:44
Jrue with the block on CP3
Now Playing

Jrue with the block on CP3

Holiday trails the play and gets the block in the paint
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:14
AD receives the Kia Player of the Month Award
Now Playing

AD receives the Kia Player of the Month Award

Anthony Davis officially received his Kia Player of the Month Award for his exceptional play in February.
Mar 17, 2018  |  00:27
Moment of Silence for Tom Benson
Now Playing

Moment of Silence for Tom Benson

There was a moment of silence for the late great Mr. Tom Benson before the start of the Pelicans-Rockets game at the Smoothie King Center.
Mar 17, 2018  |  01:04

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Davis, Anthony

Hill, Solomon