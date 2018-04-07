Postgame recap: Pelicans 126, Warriors 120

Pelicans (46-34), Warriors (57-23)

OAKLAND – In one of the most important games New Orleans will play all season, the Pelicans came up with a monstrous win, in arguably the NBA’s toughest venue for a visiting team. New Orleans built a double-digit lead in the first half, survived a huge push by Golden State that put the Warriors in front by seven points after intermission, then came up with multiple big plays down the stretch to prevail. It was the first time New Orleans has won on Golden State’s home floor since the franchise was rebranded as the “Pelicans.”

As a result, New Orleans significantly improved its position in the Western Conference race, keeping a foothold on fifth place, while moving extremely close to sealing a trip to the playoffs. The Pelicans remained in a three-way tie with San Antonio and Oklahoma City – all are 46-34 – but New Orleans owns the tiebreaking edge with a combined 4-2 record against the Spurs and Thunder.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Anthony Davis sank one free throw with 8 seconds left, giving New Orleans a six-point lead. Rajon Rondo made the defensive play of the game on a previous possession, stripping the ball from Kevin Durant, which led to E’Twaun Moore making a mid-range shot that gave the Pelicans a four-point edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis and Jrue Holiday have been linchpins for New Orleans all season, and particularly since DeMarcus Cousins sustained a season-ending injury in January, but that duo has been joined in emphatic fashion this week by Nikola Mirotic. For a third straight game since he shaved his familiar beard, Mirotic was an integral reason New Orleans won, this time scoring 28 points (he is averaging 28 points during this three-game win streak). In the first half Saturday, Mirotic helped stake New Orleans to a 40-32 first quarter and two-point halftime edge by dropping in 18 points, highlighted by 4/7 three-point shooting. Davis led the Pelicans with 33 points, while Holiday supplied more great defense and 25 points.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I just thought we played about as perfect as you have to play to beat them. They’re just such a great team. They just keep coming at you, we were never comfortable.” – Alvin Gentry on the Pelicans’ win

“I’m very proud of the team, the way we approached the game. We knew it was going to be tough, but we had the confidence (to win).” – Mirotic on his outlook after New Orleans pulled off an impressive and difficult victory

“This is a big win for us. This is a tough place to play. They go on runs all the time; you’ve just got to be able to withstand that and go on a run of your own to kind of even it out.” – Davis on holding off the Warriors

“My ankle is a little sore now. No way I wanted to miss this second half. I knew my team needs me, and I needed to be there to help them. I tried to stay warm, play simple basketball, bring the energy and try to win.” – Mirotic on how he returned to play after sustaining what appeared to be a nasty right ankle sprain late in the second quarter

BY THE NUMBERS

17: Rondo assists, part of a 39-assist game by New Orleans. It was one assist shy of the team’s season high.

7/7: Moore’s shooting from the field, part of the Pelicans connecting on 56.3 percent of their attempts.

8: New Orleans turnovers, less than half of Golden State’s 17 in that category, a major factor.