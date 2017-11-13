Postgame recap: Pelicans 106, Hawks 105

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 13, 2017

Pelicans (8-6), Hawks (2-12)

After trailing by as many as 14 points Monday, New Orleans roared back to take the lead and eventually hung on to defeat upset-minded Atlanta in a game that wasn’t decided until the final second of regulation. In the best performance of his NBA career, reserve forward Darius Miller drained four fourth-quarter three-pointers and accounted for half of his team’s 28 points in that period. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins threatened a triple-double with 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Miller sank the go-ahead basket with 37 seconds to go, hitting a corner three-pointer to make it 106-105. He previously cut Atlanta’s edge to 101-100 by nailing a trey at 2:19. Trailing by a point, Atlanta committed a turnover with just 3 ticks remaining, losing the ball out of bounds after mishandling it.

Rajon Rondo made his Pelicans debut, returning from an injury he sustained in the second preseason game. Rondo was on a tight minute restriction, but dropped in a layup and handed out two assists during his five minutes. He said afterward that he will evaluate how his body feels Tuesday, in terms of his next step of ramping up his workload.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore couldn’t get enough on a desperation three-point attempt at the buzzer – it may have been partially deflected by defender Jrue Holiday – and the horn sounded, giving New Orleans a narrow victory. Holiday previously made a huge hoop by connecting on a three-pointer that made it Atlanta 104-103 with 1:34 remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Miller laughed when he was asked whether Monday’s game was the most memorable moment of his NBA career, in his typically understated fashion replying, “I guess? I guess so.” Either way, it was a spectacular night for the University of Kentucky product, who was out of the NBA for two-plus years after his initial stint with New Orleans was largely unsuccessful. Miller started this season sluggishly from the three-point arc, but has been heating up in recent weeks and turned in his biggest three-point exhibition against the Hawks. Miller finished with a career-best 21 points, surpassing his previous high in the league by drilling what proved to be the game-winning basket. Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore also authored a career night of sorts, equaling his highest point total in the NBA with 24, on 11/18 shooting.

QUOTES TO NOTE

“I got into a rhythm tonight, a lot of open shots. It was just a good night.” – Miller summarizing his game

“(I’ve been waiting) for a while (for a night like this). I feel like I’m finally getting into a shooting rhythm. These guys get everybody a lot of open looks, so I’ve just got to continue to knock them down.” – Miller on his breakout game and Cousins and Anthony Davis creating quality attempts for shooters

“We knew they were going to keep fighting. We found a way to win. That’s all that matters.” – Moore on Pelicans postgame radio, discussing fending off the Hawks

“The fact that we’re playing bad and we’re still winning is a good sign, but we just know if we limit our turnovers, we can be a much better team. Take care of the ball and these close games could easily be 15- or 20-point wins. But it’s hard to get wins in this league. We’ll take them how they come, no matter what.” – Davis on New Orleans posting another win despite too many turnovers

BY THE NUMBERS

19: Pelicans turnovers, including a combined dozen by Cousins and Davis. Atlanta swarmed the pair of All-Star bigs, forcing them to try to pass out of thickets of defenders all game. The strategy mostly paid off for the first three periods, but Miller made the Hawks pay with his late-game accuracy.

17/36: Hawks three-point shooting, paced by four treys apiece by Luke Babbitt, Marco Belinelli and Tyler Cavanaugh.

2: New Orleans slams. At home games this season, Zatarain’s will donate meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank for every Pelicans dunk. Davis threw down both of them, including snaring a frozen-rope pass from Cousins for a highlight-reel alley oop in the third quarter.

Miller finishes with a career-best 21 points

Darius Miller comes up big for the Pelicans with career high 21 points

Game 14: Pelicans vs. Hawks 11/13/17

Miller finishes with a career-best 21 points
Miller finishes with a career-best 21 points

Darius Miller comes up big for the Pelicans with career high 21 points
Nov 14, 2017  |  01:58
Cousins Scores 22
Cousins Scores 22

DeMarcus Cousins shoots 6-12 from the field and scores 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Nov 14, 2017  |  02:01
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 106, Hawks 105
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 106, Hawks 105

The Pelicans sneak by the Hawks, 106-105, behind 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists from DeMarcus Cousins. Kent Bazemore scored 22 points for Atlanta in the loss.
Nov 13, 2017  |  02:02
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore 11-13-17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore 11-13-17

Pelicans guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore recap tonight's 106-105 home win over the Atlanta Hawks
Nov 13, 2017  |  03:48
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Darius Miller 11-13-17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Darius Miller 11-13-17

Pelicans forward Darius Miller recaps his performance in tonight's 106-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks
Nov 13, 2017  |  02:17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Rajon Rondo 11-13-17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Rajon Rondo 11-13-17

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo talks about how he feels following his first game of the season tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks
Nov 13, 2017  |  02:50
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-13-17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-13-17

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 106-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks
Nov 13, 2017  |  05:13
Darius Miller hits four big threes in the fourth
Darius Miller hits four big threes in the fourth

Darius Miller hits four big threes to put the Pelicans ahead in the fourth quarter
Nov 13, 2017  |  01:10
Cousins to Davis alley-oop
Cousins to Davis alley-oop

Anthony Davis cuts back door and takes flight for a lob from DeMarcus Cousins.
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:21
Boogie for 3
Boogie for 3

Great ball movement from the Pelicans results in a DeMarcus Cousins three pointer
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:10
Anthony Davis dunks off own rebound
Anthony Davis dunks off own rebound

Anthony Davis misses a lay up and grabs his own rebound for the slam
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:16
Moore Off-Balance Jumper
Moore Off-Balance Jumper

E'Twaun Moore ducks through two defenders and hits a fadeaway with one hand.
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:19
Davis Blocks Bazemore
Davis Blocks Bazemore

Anthony Davis comes out of nowhere to reject Kent Bazemore's reverse layup.
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:12
Rondo scores on the give-and-go
Rondo scores on the give-and-go

After being out with an injury for 13 regular season games, Rondo scores on his first possession.
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:10
Holiday to Miller for two
Holiday to Miller for two

Jrue Holiday penetrates and passes to Darius Miller for an easy two
Nov 13, 2017  |  00:23
