Postgame recap: Hawks 94, Pelicans 93
Hawks (13-31), Pelicans (23-21)
ATLANTA – One night after an eye-opening overtime win at Boston, New Orleans sustained one of its toughest and most bitter defeats of the season. Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore drained a tough mid-range shot with 2.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Hawks to a come-from-behind victory over the Pelicans. New Orleans had led by as many as 19 points in the first half and was up 60-45 at intermission, but the hosts surged back with a big third quarter.
After two epic performances at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden on this road trip, Anthony Davis struggled, going 2/8 from the floor and totaling eight points with seven rebounds. New Orleans was denied its first four-game winning streak of 2017-18.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Trailing by a point, DeMarcus Cousins caught an inbound pass from Rajon Rondo with 1.0 second remaining in regulation, got a quick shot up at the rim, but it was a bit left of the target. Atlanta’s Ersan Ilyasova stood straight up as Cousins released his attempt, making sure to avoid a foul call.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 1-17-18
Jrue Holiday talks about what changed between the first and second half in tonight's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.
Game 44: Pelicans at Hawks 1/17/178
| 00:53
Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 1-17-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks.
| 00:57
Boogie with the strong And-1
DeMarcus Cousins continues his strong presence in the paint with the bucket and foul
| 00:22
Cousins fake and make
DeMarcus Cousins pump fakes on the drives and sinks the layup.
| 00:19
Jrue Holiday's 19 point first half
Jrue Holiday puts on a clinic in Atlanta against the Hawks, putting up 19 in the 1st half
| 01:31
Darius with 10 Points in the 2nd Quarter
Darius Miller helped the Pelicans out pace the Atlanta Hawks in the 2nd quarter, ending the half with 12
| 00:45
Dante getting in on the block party
Dante Cunningham runs the floor to block the easy bucket
| 00:13
Boogie with the Block
DeMarcus Cousins sets his man up and uses his length for the block
| 00:09
Jrue Holiday crosses over for the And-1
Jrue Holiday Crosses-Over Hawks Taurean Prince for the And-1
| 00:16