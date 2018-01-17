Postgame recap: Hawks 94, Pelicans 93

Hawks (13-31), Pelicans (23-21)

ATLANTA – One night after an eye-opening overtime win at Boston, New Orleans sustained one of its toughest and most bitter defeats of the season. Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore drained a tough mid-range shot with 2.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Hawks to a come-from-behind victory over the Pelicans. New Orleans had led by as many as 19 points in the first half and was up 60-45 at intermission, but the hosts surged back with a big third quarter.

After two epic performances at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden on this road trip, Anthony Davis struggled, going 2/8 from the floor and totaling eight points with seven rebounds. New Orleans was denied its first four-game winning streak of 2017-18.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by a point, DeMarcus Cousins caught an inbound pass from Rajon Rondo with 1.0 second remaining in regulation, got a quick shot up at the rim, but it was a bit left of the target. Atlanta’s Ersan Ilyasova stood straight up as Cousins released his attempt, making sure to avoid a foul call.