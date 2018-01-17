Postgame recap: Hawks 94, Pelicans 93

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 17, 2018

Hawks (13-31), Pelicans (23-21)

ATLANTA – One night after an eye-opening overtime win at Boston, New Orleans sustained one of its toughest and most bitter defeats of the season. Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore drained a tough mid-range shot with 2.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Hawks to a come-from-behind victory over the Pelicans. New Orleans had led by as many as 19 points in the first half and was up 60-45 at intermission, but the hosts surged back with a big third quarter.

After two epic performances at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden on this road trip, Anthony Davis struggled, going 2/8 from the floor and totaling eight points with seven rebounds. New Orleans was denied its first four-game winning streak of 2017-18.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by a point, DeMarcus Cousins caught an inbound pass from Rajon Rondo with 1.0 second remaining in regulation, got a quick shot up at the rim, but it was a bit left of the target. Atlanta’s Ersan Ilyasova stood straight up as Cousins released his attempt, making sure to avoid a foul call.

Cousins, DeMarcus, Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Miller, Darius, Gentry, Alvin

Jrue Holiday talks about what changed between the first and second half in tonight's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jrue Holiday talks about what changed between the first and second half in tonight's loss against the Atlanta Hawks.
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:53
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks.
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:57
DeMarcus Cousins continues his strong presence in the paint with the bucket and foul
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:22
DeMarcus Cousins pump fakes on the drives and sinks the layup.
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:19
Jrue Holiday puts on a clinic in Atlanta against the Hawks, putting up 19 in the 1st half
Jan 17, 2018  |  01:31
Darius Miller helped the Pelicans out pace the Atlanta Hawks in the 2nd quarter, ending the half with 12
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:45
Dante Cunningham runs the floor to block the easy bucket
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:13
DeMarcus Cousins sets his man up and uses his length for the block
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:09
Jrue Holiday Crosses-Over Hawks Taurean Prince for the And-1
Jan 17, 2018  |  00:16

