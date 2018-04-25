Pelicans will face defending NBA champion Warriors, with Game 1 Saturday

The matchup hadn’t even officially been set yet, but after Tuesday’s practice, New Orleans five-time All-Star Anthony Davis didn’t want to make any comparisons between a 2015 playoff series vs. Golden State and one this could occur this year. That rematch was set in stone late Tuesday evening, when the Warriors eliminated San Antonio in Game 5 of a first-round Western Conference series. Game 1 of a West semifinal series of New Orleans vs. Golden State will take place Saturday at Oracle Arena (nationally televised by TNT, 9:30PM CT), but the rest of the series schedule is to be determined.

“It was three years ago,” Davis said of getting swept by the Warriors in ’15, his debut in the NBA playoffs. “We’re a different team. I’m a different player. Different coaching staff. Everything is different. That’s in the past. We’re worried about today.”

Rajon Rondo acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that he had already began preparing mentally to face Golden State. The point guard expects a repeat of the first round in terms of predictions, when all 22 ESPN.com analysts forecast a Portland victory. Instead, New Orleans swept the Trail Blazers.

“I’m pretty sure all 22 analysts will pick (the other team) again,” Rondo said. “Before the (Portland) matchup, I didn’t even know what the predictions were. And I don’t care what they are. That’s our team mentality. We’re going to go out there and play for each other and listen to our coach.”

Rondo added of the matchup vs. Golden State, “It’s going to be very difficult. Beating the defending champs is going to be extremely hard. It might be the hardest round we face. Each round will get harder and harder.”