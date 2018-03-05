Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of March 5

Week of March 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (3/6). The game will be aired on TNT. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday (3/7). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then return home to face the Washington Wizards on Friday (3/9). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans and NBA TV. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. On Sunday (3/11), the Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (3/7) Channel 442(SD) & 9580(HD); (3/9) Channel 444(SD) & 9514(HD); (3/11) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD)

NBA TV

TNT

Cox – Channel 325(SD)DirecTV – Channel 216(HD)AT&T U-Verse – Channel 632(SD) & 1632(HD)DISH Network – Channel 156(SD) & 9508(HD)Cox – Channel 25(SD) & 1025(HD)DirecTV – Channel 245(HD)DISH Network – Channel 138(HD) & 9420(HD)AT&T U-Verse – Channel 108(HD) & 1108(HD)

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.