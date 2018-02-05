Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of February 5

February 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz on Monday (2/5). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (2/7). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. On Friday (2/9), the Pelicans travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST. On Saturday (2/10), the Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (2/5) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD); (2/7) Channel 445(SD) & 9515(HD); (2/9) Channel 443(SD) & 9581(HD); (2/10) Channel 447(SD) & 9517(HD)

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.