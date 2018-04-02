Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of April 2

Week of April 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (4/4). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday (4/6). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday (4/7), the Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (4/4) Channel 453(SD) & 9576(HD); (4/6) Channel 446(SD) & 9516(HD); (4/7) Channel 447(SD) & 9517(HD)

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Pelicans Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.