Pelicans waive two-way forward Jalen Jones

January 8, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Jalen Jones.

Jones, 6-7, 220, who was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Pelicans on August 2, appeared in four games with New Orleans, totaling five points and three rebounds in 19 minutes. Jones has appeared in 17 G League games this season with the Greensboro Swarm and Texas Legends, averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16, including one two-way player (Charles Cooke).