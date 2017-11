Pelicans Sign Josh Smith

October 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team has signed forward Josh Smith after receiving an injury hardship exemption by the NBA. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith, 6-9, 225, most recently played for Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, appearing in 26 games in China, Smith averaged 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks.

A 12-year NBA veteran, Smith has appeared in 891 career regular season games (772 starts) with Atlanta, Detroit, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers, holding career averages of 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game. Additionally, Smith has appeared in 73 career postseason games (60 starts), averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.6 minutes.

Selected 17th overall by Atlanta in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Smith was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2010.

Smith will wear #5 and be available for New Orleans’ game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center.