Pelicans sign DeAndre Liggins to 10-day contract

January 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract after receiving an injury hardship exemption by the NBA. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liggins, 6-6, 209, appeared in 31 games earlier this season for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 15.5 minutes per contest. Selected 53rd overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Liggins has appeared in 150 career regular season games with Orlando, Oklahoma City, Miami, Cleveland, Dallas and Milwaukee, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes.

Liggins will wear #34 and be available for the Pelicans’ game tonight in Memphis. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17.