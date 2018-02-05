Pelicans Sign DeAndre Liggins

February 5, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard DeAndre Liggins. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liggins, 6-6, 209, who was signed to two 10-day contracts by the Pelicans in January, has appeared in four games this season for New Orleans, averaging 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 12.8 minutes per contest. Liggins will be available for the Pelicans’ game tonight against Utah at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 17, including two two-way players (Charles Cooke and Mike James).