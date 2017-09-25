Pelicans re-sign Dante Cunningham

September 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Dante Cunningham. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cunningham, 6-8, 230, originally signed with New Orleans on December 4, 2014. In 212 regular season games with New Orleans, Cunningham has averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. Last season, Cunningham appeared in 66 games (35 starts) for the Pelicans, averaging 6.6 points while shooting .392 from three-point range, and 4.2 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest.

Originally drafted 33rd overall by Portland in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Villanova, Cunningham has appeared in 578 career regular season games with Portland, Charlotte, Memphis, Minnesota and New Orleans, with career averages of 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.