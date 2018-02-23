Pelicans News Around the Web (02-23-2018)

If a 24-hour period prior to the NBA All-Star break was any indication, fans of a handful of Western Conference playoff hopefuls are in for a fascinating final two months of the 2017-18 regular season.

For many, the All-Star Game represents a midway point in the NBA marathon.

The Pelicans return home to face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. on Friday night in the Smoothie King Center.

After returning from the All-Star break, the New Orleans Pelicans have 25 games remaining over the final stretch of the season as they fight to hold on to a spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Although New Orleans isn’t back in action until Friday night, NBA games return Thursday with a six-game slate across the league.