Pelicans News Around the Web (01-26-2018)
Meet the Dancers 2017: Maggie
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins both picked by captain LeBron James, will remain teammates in All-Star Game
During one of various recent interviews about the upcoming 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Anthony Davis half-jokingly said he expected to be drafted to a different team from DeMarcus Cousins, because “they’re probably not going to allow” the pair to be on the same squad at the midseason classic.
Tough in the clutch: Here's how the streaking Pelicans keep grinding out wins in close games
Whoever is in charge of making trips to the pharmacy better have the car gassed up.
See which All-Star team Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins will be playing on
New Orleans Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will both be starters at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, and they found out on Thursday that they'll also be playing on the same team.
Pelicans forward Solomon Hill enrolled in Harvard business class in offseason, preparing for life after basketball
As Solomon Hill faced a lengthy rehabilitation from the torn hamstring injury he suffered in August, he wondered how he might spend all of the unexpected free time.
Alvin Gentry Show: January 25, 2018
Outside the Paint: DeMarcus Cousins