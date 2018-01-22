Pelicans News Around the Web (01-22-2018)

Meet the Dancers 2017: Kayla



Pelicans vs. Bulls 3-pointer

The Pelicans return home to face the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Monday night in the Smoothie King Center.

Pels must be more than a three-man team carrying the load

On the sixth day A.M. (after Minnesota) and a day removed from the Big Chill, New Orleans sports fans, including Drew Brees, needed something to mend their broken hearts and thaw their frozen feet.

With the attention on Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday is posting his best season with the Pelicans



DeMarcus Cousins on Jrue Holiday: 'He's found his stride and he's been incredible'

Jrue Holiday will never get the same accolades that Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins receive, but he's almost played just as big a role in the New Orleans Pelicans' overall success this season.

Anthony Davis on lack of shots in last two games: 'I'm not worried about that'

Anthony Davis has never been like most superstars around the NBA.

