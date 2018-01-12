Pelicans News Around the Web (01-12-2018)

Anthony Davis remains second, DeMarcus Cousins now fourth in All-Star voting

In the second fan returns for NBA All-Star voting, Anthony Davis (664,687) remains in second place for the Western Conference front court. Golden State’s Draymond Green (616,730) has moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins (587,835) to take third place.

New Orleans Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins remained two of the top vote-getters among frontcourt players in the Western Conference when the second round of fan returns were released on Thursday.

Pelicans aiming to escape mediocrity tag

The laws of mathematics are being challenged.

DeAndre Liggins says joining the Pelicans feels like 'a family that reunited'

MEMPHIS -- The New Orleans Pelicans' signing of forward DeAndre Liggins seemed like a move to add to the team's defensive depth, but coach Alvin Gentry said he wanted the veteran for a different reason.

Mid-Season Interview with Pelicans GM Dell Demps

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY.

Alvin Gentry Show: January 11, 2017

Catch The Alvin Gentry Show on WRNO 99.5 FM every Thursday night during the season as the head coach of your New Orleans Pelicans discusses upcoming matchups, player news and more.

Anthony Davis listed as questionable for Friday's game vs. Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Thursday that Anthony Davis is questionable going into Friday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a sprained right ankle.

