New Orleans Pelicans Introduce Squad 6

January 29, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – This weekend the New Orleans Pelicans unveiled Squad 6, the team’s official full season ticket holder membership program. Beginning with the 2018-19 season, the year-round membership program features special incentives such as prize giveaways, access to exclusive team events and much more.

“Being a part of the squadron means that you are truly becoming a member of the team. Squad 6 members will enjoy an interactive fan experience that can be enjoyed year-round,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Over the years, our fans have continued to show phenomenal support for our organization; and for us to be successful, we need the support of a sixth man.”

Squad 6 members can look forward to enhanced benefits, fan interaction programs and upgraded experiences, including free admittance to the Dixie Front Porch Beer Garden, discounts on merchandise, concessions and guaranteed rights to purchase seats for all playoff games at the Smoothie King Center. Members will have exclusive behind the scenes access to team events year round, along with their very own official quarter zip pullover with the Squad 6 logo printed on the left chest.

If you are interested in becoming a member of Squad 6, please contact the Pelicans Ticket Office at (504) 525-HOOP (4667) or visit Pelicans.com/Squad6