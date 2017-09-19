New Orleans Pelicans announce 2017 Training Camp schedule

August 19, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team’s 2017 training camp schedule.

Training camp will begin on Tuesday, September 26. Practices will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The team will hold a second practice session on select days. Media availability will take place following the team’s first practice only. Training camp practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center are closed to the general public.

The Pelicans will host a free open practice for the general public at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, September 30 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The event marks the first chance for fans to see the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans, in addition to appearances from Pierre the Pelican, the Pelicans Dance Team and Pelicans Swoop Troop.

Fans can register for complimentary tickets by visiting http://bit.ly/OpenPractice17. There will be a limit of 9 tickets per person. Free parking for the general public will be available in Garage #2 and entry is accessible through the Northeast Ground Entrance. Access to concessions and merchandise will also be available.

For more information on the Pelicans upcoming season, please visit Pelicans.com.

PELICANS 2017 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Day Time (CST) Location Tuesday, September 26 11:00AM Ochsner Sports Performance Center Wednesday, September 27 12:00PM Ochsner Sports Performance Center Thursday, September 28 11:00AM Ochsner Sports Performance Center Saturday, September 30 11:00AM Smoothie King Center (Open Practice) Sunday, October 1 12:00PM Ochsner Sports Performance Center Monday, October 2 12:00PM Ochsner Sports Performance Center

*Media availability will take place following the listed practices