Game 1 postgame recap: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95
Pelicans lead series 1-0
PORTLAND – The NBA’s fifth-best road team during the regular season secured a big victory away from home to open the postseason. New Orleans, which went 24-17 on the road, a better record than all but the elite of the league, led by 19 points in the second half Saturday, then withstood a furious charge from Portland to hold on for a series-opening triumph.
As was the case throughout the season, and particularly on the road, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday led the way, scoring 35 and 21 points, respectively. Holiday also came up with several critical defensive plays, including blocking Pat Connaughton at the rim to preserve a three-point edge in the final seconds.
The Pelicans played one of their best defensive halves of 2017-18 en route to leading 45-36 at the break and were red-hot in the third quarter, but a drought helped the Trail Blazers fight their way back into the game.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Davis sank a pair of free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining, giving New Orleans a five-point lead. C.J. McCollum drained a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, but it came at the buzzer, only able to make the final score tighter.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Co-honors go to Davis and Holiday, with Davis securing his first NBA playoff win and Holiday continuing to demonstrate why he deserves first-team All-Defense recognition. On a night when New Orleans didn’t benefit from great shooting or its common offensive balance, the frontcourt/backcourt duo fired a combined 46 shots from the field, making 24. That accounted for more than half of the Pelicans’ makes and attempts on a night when the visitors were 41/86. Davis relied on his blend of accurate jump-shooting and elite athleticism to give Portland’s bigs big problems during his 41 minutes of action. Holiday logged 39 minutes and was a plus-12 with him on the court.
PELICANS UNSUNG CONTRIBUTOR
Ian Clark accounted for 10 of the bench’s 15 points, including a monumental three-pointer in crunch time that came off a broken play. His trifecta helped quell Portland’s rally, at least temporarily, and give New Orleans some much-needed breathing room. After filling a crunch-time role often all season, it was no surprise to see Clark (4/5 FGs, 2/2 on treys) be on the floor with the outcome hanging in the balance.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“I like him being on my team. I like that a lot better than playing against him. We talked during the last timeout. We said there are going to be two rebounds that we have to have. We get them, we’ll win the game, and if we don’t, we’re probably going to lose. He came up with both rebounds.” – Alvin Gentry on coaching Davis – an opponent of Gentry during the ’15 playoffs with Golden State – and Davis securing a pair of key boards in the final minute
“The last clip on the (pregame video) edit for the guys today, we always put a clip on there that says ‘game-winning plays’ and actually it was Jrue blocking a shot in the Portland game. Same guy, almost the exact same area and he came up with another block.” – Gentry on Holiday’s massive rejection of Connaughton, a repeat of a sequence that happened in a March 27 game in New Orleans
“(It was) really just meet him at the rim. The only thing he had was a layup or a dunk. It was going to be either a block or a foul. I was going to foul him hard. But since I saw the ball, I went for (the block).” – Holiday with WRNO 99.5 postgame radio on his swat of Connaughton
“Playing our game, pushing the ball and running the floor. But in all honesty, (the key was) defensively. Once (Rajon Rondo) gets the ball in transition, we’re hard to stop.” – Holiday on how New Orleans was able to build a 19-point lead
“It’s all effort, energy, especially coming off those (Portland) screens. We know how dangerous they are. They’re the head of the snake. We feel like if we can limit their shots, or have them take volume shots and kind of make it difficult and (force) bad shots, we’re going to do our best.” – Holiday on the Trail Blazers guard tandem of McCollum (7/18 from field) and Damian Lillard (6/23 from field) having an inefficient Game 1 vs. Pelicans
BY THE NUMBERS
17: Rondo assists, tying the New Orleans single-game franchise playoff record, in his first-ever postseason appearance with the Pelicans.
37.8: Portland shooting percentage from the field. No member of the Trail Blazers made more than half of his shots Saturday, with Ed Davis’ 3/6 being the only player even at 50 percent.
12: Trail Blazers offensive rebounds, including five by Ed Davis and four from Evan Turner, an area the Pelicans must try to clean up Tuesday in Game 2.
22: Total free throws by the two clubs in a game that was not tightly officiated, allowing for a bit more contact than most NBA contests.
15: New Orleans turnovers, another area the Pelicans can improve in the next game. New Orleans had several possessions of poor execution in the fourth quarter, helping Portland cause some anxious late-game moments.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Game Highlights
Playoffs Round 1 Game 1: Pelicans at Trail Blazers 4/14/18
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Game Highlights
April 14, 2018: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Highlights of Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jrue Holiday
| 01:51
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday 4-15-18
Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday met with the media following the Pelicans' big playoff win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 06:49
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-14-18
Coach Alvin Gentry talks about what the Pelicans did right to get the big playoff victory tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 04:33
Jrue closes the game out with a huge block
Holiday shows he's a premier defender in the league
| 00:16
Anthony Davis with the 1 handed alley-oop
Rondo finds Anthony Davis for the full extension 1-handed slam
| 00:28
Jrue Holiday Goes Coast-to-Coast
Holiday runs the floor off the rebound and dunks it home
| 00:14
Rondo throws it up to AD for the slam
Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are on the same page with this alley-oop
| 00:12
Fantasy Player of the Night (Apr. 14): Anthony Davis
Kicking off our 2018 NBA Playoffs on Saturday was Anthony Davis and he’s the Fantasy Player of the Night! AD posted 35 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL & 4 BLK for 68.3 Fantasy Points!
| 00:03
'Playoff Rondo' Has Emerged
Matt Winer, Isiah Thomas, Brendan Haywood and Mike Conley discuss 'Playoff Rondo' after he dishes out 17 assists in the Pelicans victory over the Trail Blazers.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Nikola Mirotic 4-14-18
Nikola Mirotic talks about how his game has improved for the Pelicans.
| 02:06
Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 4-14-18
Rajon Rondo talks about how he is using his experience to help prepare guys for tonight's playoff match up against the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 03:28
Block of the Night: Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday chases down Pat Connaughton and blocks his shot from behind to preserve the Pelicans victory.
| 00:00
Assist of the Night: Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo throws an alley-oop to Anthony Davis who spins off Al Farouq Aminu and finishes with a two-handed jam.
| 00:00
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis has a dominant performance with 35 points and 14 rebounds as he grabs his first playoff win.
| 00:02
GAME 1 RECAP: Pelicans 97, Blazers 95
Anthony Davis scores 35 points and grabs 14 rebounds while Rajon Rondo dishes out 17 assists as the Pelicans drop the Blazers in Game 1 of their Playoffs 2018 West First Round.
| 00:02
Pelicans at Trail Blazers Game 1: 'We don't mind being the underdogs'
The New Orleans Pelicans tip-off their first-round playoff match-up in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night at 9:30 pm in the Moda Center in Portland on Fox Sports New Orleans. #DoItBigger
| 00:38
Jen Hale one-on-one with Alvin Gentry
Fox Sports New Orleans Analyst Jen Hale goes one-on-one with head coach Alvin Gentry as the Pelicans prepare for their first round playoff series vs the Portland Trail Blazers
| 03:45
Put a Pelican on it!
Portlandians know: anything is better if you put a bird on it. #DoItBigger
| 00:20
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Portland Games 1&2
Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview the first two games in Portland to kick off the Pelicans' first round playoff series vs the Portland Trailblazers
| 05:10