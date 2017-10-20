Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 20, 2017

1) The Pelicans host Golden State today Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. in the club’s Smoothie King Center home opener. The game will be televised by Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as nationally on ESPN. Tickets are available here.

2) Watch Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eincenhofer get you up to date on the Pelicans with their Practice Report from Oct. 19.

3) Alvin Gentry gave his thoughts on the season opener and his thoughts going forward here.

4) Ian Clark plays against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, for the first time tonight. See what Clark had to say here.

5) See behind the scenes photos from the Pelicans dance team media day.