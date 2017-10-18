Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2017

1) Here we go. New Orleans officially begins its 2017-18 regular season tonight in Memphis at 7 p.m. (Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM). Watch the first Pelicans Road Trip Preview of the season, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. Also, check Pelicans.com later for coverage from shootaround at FedEx Forum.



2) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report this afternoon for analysis on both sides of the season opener, featuring Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley and Grind City Media writer Mike Wallace. Tuesday’s show featured extended Pelicans and Grizzlies talk with Chris Trew and Memphis supporter Keith Parish.

3) Check out some key stats to watch for the team’s backcourt and frontcourt this season.

4) Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Alvin Gentry and DeMarcus Cousins.



5) New Orleans’ home opener is only two days away. The Pelicans will host Golden State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central. Tickets are available here.

