Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 11, 2017

1) Happy Veterans Day. The Pelicans began Hoops for Troops Week by hosting a Junior Training Camp for military families in Belle Chasse.



2) New Orleans (6-6) returns to the Smoothie King Center for its first home game in over a week tonight, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (5-6). Tickets are available here.



3) The Clippers dipped below .500 for the first time this season Friday, dropping the first game of a road back-to-back in Oklahoma City by a 120-111 margin. Los Angeles began the season at 4-0 but has gone just 1-6 since then, including losing four home games.

4) Watch Friday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring Pelicans Head of Basketball Operations Mickey Loomis.



5) Alvin Gentry and Jrue Holiday spoke to the media after Friday’s practice.

