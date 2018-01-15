Five things to know about the Pelicans on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018

1) New Orleans (22-20) posted a dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday, rallying from 19 points down to eventually overtake New York 123-118 in overtime. Anthony Davis delivered one of the best games of his six-year NBA career, producing 48 points.



2) Watch some of Davis’ numerous highlights from a 48 and 17 performance in Madison Square Garden.



3) Davis spoke immediately after the buzzer with Jen Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans.



4) The four-time All-Star later met with the media in the visiting locker room.



5) By virtue of the road victory, the Pelicans moved into sixth place in the Western Conference for the first time in weeks, leapfrogging Portland (22-21). Things are so tight at the moment that New Orleans is only half of a game behind fifth-place Oklahoma City (23-20), but also only one game in front of the ninth-place Clippers (21-21). New Orleans is off today, but will travel to Boston this morning, ahead of Tuesday's visit to the Celtics.