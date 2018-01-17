Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 17, 2018

1) New Orleans (23-20) authored its most impressive win of the regular season Tuesday, beating Boston 116-113 in overtime, on the Celtics’ home floor. Anthony Davis was tremendous again, tallying 45 points. Three days earlier he had 48 points at New York in an OT win.



2) Watch Davis’ postgame locker room interview with Boston and New Orleans media.



3) Also watch postgame interviews with Ian Clark and Jrue Holiday, both of whom made valuable contributions to support Davis’ 45-point performance.



4) The Pelicans arrived at their Atlanta hotel around 3 a.m. this morning and will jump right back into action this evening for a back-to-back. New Orleans visits Atlanta (12-31) at 6:30 p.m. Central, wrapping up a three-game road trip. The Pelicans are seeking their first four-game winning streak of the campaign, after beating Portland, New York and Boston since Friday. Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report to check in with Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley, as he joins host Sean Kelley in Georgia, hours before tip-off of Pelicans-Hawks.

5) On “Western Conference Wednesday” in this space, New Orleans has moved up to sixth place by a narrow margin, with a chance to jump to fifth tonight, but only if it wins and Oklahoma City (24-20) loses at home to the Lakers. In an extreme logjam now past the halfway mark of 2017-18 for everyone, only 1.5 games separate OKC in fifth from the Clippers (22-21) in ninth. A key late-night Wednesday matchup features eighth-place Denver (23-21) visiting the Clippers on ESPN at 9:30 Central. Seventh-place Portland (23-21) is the only idle team Wednesday among the West 5 through 9 pack, getting back on the court Thursday at home vs. Indiana.