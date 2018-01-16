Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 16, 2018

1) New Orleans (22-20) visits Boston (34-10) at 6:30 p.m. Central in TD Garden. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. The Pelicans are 11-5 against the Eastern Conference this season.

2) Take a closer look back at Anthony Davis’ 48-point game at New York.



3) Check out the best of Pelicans social media posts from the week.



4) Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer discussed the Pelicans on Monday’s Black and Blue Report.



5) On national website power rankings released for Week 14, New Orleans topped out at No. 14 on NBA.com and CBSSports.com. The Pelicans were either 16th or 17th on other polls by SI.com, NYTimes.com and ESPN.com. NBA.com described of the team’s week ahead that “The Pels have been more than two games above or below .500 for just one day this season (they were 11-8 for less than 24 hours), a quirk that should be threatened by a stretch of four games (starting with their visit to Atlanta on Wednesday) against teams with a cumulative winning percentage of .335.”