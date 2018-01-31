DeMarcus Cousins Medical Update

January 31, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins underwent successful surgery today to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, it was announced by the team.

Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute performed the procedure in Los Angeles, CA. “DeMarcus’ surgery went very well,” stated Dr. Ferkel. “I expect he will have a full recovery and be able to return to basketball after an intensive rehabilitation program.”

Cousins will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Further updates will be provided appropriately.

Cousins, 27, appeared in 48 games (all starts) this season and averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.