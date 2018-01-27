DeMarcus Cousins Medical Update

January 27, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a rupture of the left Achilles tendon. Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri performed the initial examination and diagnosis. An MRI taken last night confirmed the diagnosis as a left Achilles tendon rupture.

Cousins will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Futher updates will be provided appropriately.