DeMarcus Cousins Medical Update

Posted: Jan 27, 2018

January 27, 2018 

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward DeMarcus Cousins has been diagnosed with a rupture of the left Achilles tendon. Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri performed the initial examination and diagnosis. An MRI taken last night confirmed the diagnosis as a left Achilles tendon rupture.

Cousins will undergo surgery to repair the injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Futher updates will be provided appropriately.

