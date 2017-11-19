Anthony Davis Medical Update

November 19, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis sustained a direct hit to his right orbit in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis was immediately evaluated by Pelicans Director of Medical Services/Head Team Physician Dr. Misty Suri and subsequently by the Nuggets primary care physician and ophthalmologist. Davis was held out of the game in full compliance with the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s concussion evaluation protocol, Davis underwent comprehensive examination yesterday morning in New Orleans by Dr. Andrew Gottschalk, the Pelicans’ concussion management primary care physician. Following evaluation, and discussion with Dr. Suri, Nuggets team physicians who evaluated Davis during the game in Denver, and consultation with NBA league physicians, Davis was diagnosed with a contusion of the orbit bone above his right eye and cleared of the concussion diagnosis.

Davis’ injury status is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.