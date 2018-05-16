A memorable season: David Wesley's favorite moment from 2017-18 Pelicans season

David Wesley is the analyst of Fox Sports New Orleans' Pelicans broadcasts

The most important part of the season was not when Boogie went down - because it didn’t look too good for the Pelicans - but when they bounced back, banded together and won their 10 games in a row.

And, of course, when they won their five games to make sure they got a six seed in the playoffs. I remember a year where we had to win like that at the end of the season. That was fun, and it of course turned into a nine-game win streak with the sweep of Portland in the first round. I thought they played well in their final games. I thought they really ended the season on a great note, got the fans involved.

Another great moment was the first home playoff game against Portland when the Smoothie King Center was rocking. I thought it was fabulous fan participation and a truly exciting time.