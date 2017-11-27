Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Week

November 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from November 20-26.

Davis led the Pelicans to a 3-1 week behind averages of 29.5 points on .586 shooting from the floor, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. During the week, Davis led the Western Conference in total points scored (118), total field goals made (41) and highest field goal percentage for any player that attempted at least 50 field goals during the week. Additionally, Davis ranked fourth in rebounds (50) and blocks (five). Davis was the only player in the NBA during the week that recorded a 35-point, 15-rebound game, which he had two of (11/20 vs. OKC; 11/25 at GSW). During New Orleans’ win over Oklahoma City, Davis set new franchise records for both free throws made and attempted, going 18-of-22 from the charity stripe.

This marks the third time Davis has earned Player of the Week honors during his career, and the first time during the 2017-18 season. Earlier this season, teammate DeMarcus Cousins took home Player of the Week honors, marking the first time that two different New Orleans players have won the award in the same season since Chris Paul and David West during the 2008-09 campaign.

Davis is currently averaging 26.0 points (ranked fifth in the NBA) on .571 shooting from the floor (ranked 10th in the NBA), 11.3 rebounds (ranked eighth in the NBA) and 1.8 blocks (ranked third in the NBA) on the season for the Pelicans.