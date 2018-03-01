Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Month

March 1, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in February.

Davis led the Pelicans to a 8-3 record in February, including a current seven-game winning streak, behind averages of 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocks, ranking first, third, first and second, respectively, in the NBA during February (at least nine games played). Davis had a historical month, highlighted by becoming the first player since Moses Malone (1982) to average at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a calendar month (at least 10 games played). Additionally, Davis posted five 40-point, 10-rebound games, the most in a calendar month in the last 35 years, surpassing the former highest total of four, (James Harden – Feb. 2017; Shaquille O’Neal – Mar. 2000; Larry Bird – Feb. 1988). During the Pelicans’ current seven-game winning streak, Davis has averaged 39.3 points and 15.0 rebounds, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 35 points and 15 rebounds during a win streak that long, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone.

This marks the first time Davis has been named the Player of the Month in his six-year career, and is the first New Orleans player to win the honor since Chris Paul in January of 2010.

Davis is currently averaging 28.1 points (ranked second in the NBA) on .536 shooting from the floor (ranked 14th in the NBA), 11.1 rebounds (ranked sixth in the NBA) and 2.2 blocks (ranked second in the NBA) on the season for the Pelicans.