Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

Last Updated: April 10 at 11:05 AM ET

Matchup

The Pacers enter the final game of their regular season locked into the fifth seed.

The question now becomes which team will claim the fourth seed, setting a first-round matchup with Indiana in stone. Currently, the 76ers have the edge on the Cavaliers, and can secure the third seed by winning their final two games. However, if the Sixers, who have won their last 14 games in row, drop one of their last two and the Cavaliers win their final game against the Knicks, Philadelphia will drop to the fourth seed.

With Cleveland's win over the Knicks on Monday night, Indiana's (48-33) chance to claim a top-four seed was mathematically ended.

Due to Indiana's playoff position being solidified, Nate McMillan could go the route of giving his players rest on the final night of the season, allowing the Pacers to have a full six days of rest between Sunday's win over the Hornets and the start of the playoffs next weekend.

On Tuesday, the Pacers will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night while they host the Charlotte Hornets (35-46) for the fourth meeting this season. During their last meeting on Sunday, Indiana built an early lead and protected it throughout as Domantas Sabonis posted a career-best 30 points in the victory.

Also of note was the Pacers' lofty assist total during the victory. As a group, Indiana passed out 27 dimes as the ball whipped around the court, creating a surplus of open shots.

As the postseason awaits, the Pacers have been playing some of the best basketball of their season, winning seven of their last 10, and moving into the top 12 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating (points per 100 possessions).

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Lance Stephenson

Glenn Robinson III

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Kemba Walker

Nicolas Batum

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Marvin Williams

Dwight Howard

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Lance Stephenson, SF - Glenn Robinson III, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Nicolas Batum, SF - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, PF - Marvin Williams, C - Dwight Howard

Injury Report

Pacers: Thaddeus Young - out (rest), Bojan Bogdanovic - out (rest), Victor Oladipo - out (sore right foot)

Hornets: Cody Zeller - out (left knee soreness), Dwayne Bacon - out (right ankle sprain), Treveon Graham - out (concussion protocol), Michael Carter-Williams - out (left shoulder surgery)

Last Meeting

April 8, 2018: After seeing a 13-point halftime lead dwindle to just two points in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Pacers looked for a way to respond to the offensive onslaught by the hosting Hornets.

What followed was a game-defining 20-8 Pacers run to close the third, carrying a 14-point lead into the fourth as Indiana finished out its final road game of the season with a 123-117 defeat of the Hornets.

During the win, Domantas Sabonis racked up a career-best 30 points, while Victor Oladipo chipped in 27.

For the Hornets, only rookie Malik Monk had it going offensively, finishing with a team-best 22 points off the bench. Despite Charlotte shooting 50 percent from the field, Indiana's defense forced Charlotte into 22 turnovers which the Pacers converted into 23 points.

Noteworthy

Indiana leads the all-time series with the Hornets, 64-42.

Pacers center Al Jefferson spent three seasons in Charlotte, averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds with the Hornets (2013-2016).

Hornets forward Cody Zeller was teammates with Pacers guard Victor Oladipo at Indiana University.

