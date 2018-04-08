Game Rewind: Pacers 123, Hornets 117

Game Recap

After seeing a 13-point halftime lead dwindle to just two points in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Pacers looked for a way to respond to the offensive onslaught by the hosting Hornets.

What followed was a game-defining 20-8 Pacers run to close the third, carrying a 14-point lead into the fourth as Indiana finished out its final road game of the season with a 123-117 defeat of the Hornets.

The victory, in which Domantas Sabonis notched a career-high 30 points, secured a winning record on the road for the 2017-18 Pacers (48-33), as the surprising group will finish the year 21-20 record away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I looked up and I seen that he had 30 and I was like, 'When did he do that?'" Cory Joseph said of his teammate's game. "He's always crashing the boards, plays well in the pick-and-roll, a very, very smart IQ guy."

The penultimate game of the season was never in serious doubt during the fourth quarter, as Lance Stephenson — formally a member of the Hornets — acted as the playmaker with his boxscore approaching a triple-double. The electric guard finished his night with eight points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. A late charge by the Hornets (35-46) caused the Pacers to play Oladipo a few more minutes, but in the final 60 seconds the Pacers were comfortably ahead.

Despite a disjointed game from Myles Turner, who spent most of the afternoon on the bench plagued with fouls, Sabonis was able to contribute one of his best games of his career. The second-year pro went 13-of-21 from the field, scoring 30 points and snaring seven rebounds.

For the Hornets, only rookie Malik Monk had it going offensively, finishing with a team-best 22 points. Despite Charlotte shooting 50 percent from the field, Indiana's defense forced Charlotte into 22 turnovers which the Pacers converted into 23 points.

The Pacers started off the afternoon with Oladipo locked in. The All-Star made his first two 3-pointers of the game and quickly grabbed two steals as Indiana pushed ahead early.

With early foul trouble from Myles Turner, Sabonis entered the game in the opening minutes and quickly began to pile up points for the Blue & Gold. By the end of the first quarter, the Pacers had built a 31-25 lead with 14 points from Sabonis.

While it was Sabonis doing damage off the bench in the first quarter, it was Glenn Robinson III in the second. Just four minutes into the frame, Robinson drilled his third 3-pointer of the game to put the Pacers up 44-33. As a team, Indiana made six of its first eight attempts from downtown.

As the starters slowly reentered the game, the Pacers continued to extend their lead, moving ahead by 15 after Stephenson threw a behind-the-back dime to Trevor Booker in the paint.

From there, the Pacers continued to pile it on, taking a 70-57 lead into the halftime locker room after hanging 70 points on the Hornets. As a team, Indiana shot a scorching 64 percent from the field while Oladipo and Sabonis combined for 35 first-half points.

In the third, the hosts began to make their charge. Once Indiana went up by 15, the Hornets embarked on an overpowering 13-0 run, bringing the score to a 72-70 Pacers lead just four minutes into the half.

After a timeout from Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, Indiana began to regroup, opening up its lead back to seven on a 3-pointer from Darren Collison. Moments later, Cory Joseph sent home a three from the wing, putting Indiana back up by double digits in the closing minutes of the third.

By the time the horn sounded, Indiana had opened up a 14-point edge entering the fourth quarter, leading 95-81.

In the final quarter, the Pacers were able to build a large enough lead for head coach Nate McMillan to pull most of his starters from the game as Indiana wrapped up its final road outing of the season with a comfortable win.

Inside the Numbers

Thaddeus Young, Victor Oladipo, and Domantas Sabonis all recorded three steals.

Both teams passed out 27 assists.

Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis combined for 57 points.

Oladipo recorded a steal for the 64th consecutive game, tying Mike Conley at fourth on the NBA record list.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Yeah, I thought that they fought through some fatigue. Even though we won I thought that we were flat for most of this game. We found a way to get some energy. I thought the bench came in and gave us a lot of energy and played well to help us get this win tonight." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"We were able to build a comfortable lead and they kept fighting. That unit they had out there was hungry. Maybe they didn't get the opportunity during the year as much as they did at the end here, but they're trying to show everybody what they've got. So they come in and they play hard, moving the ball well and they were able to get back in the game and make it a game at the end. But we stayed disciplined and was able to get the win." -Cory Joseph

"I love it here. It's been a very fun year. I love my teammates, coaching staff and I'm just happy to represent Indiana." -Domantas Sabonis

Noteworthy

Trevor Booker was a team-best +19, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds

Victor Oladipo scored 27 points and made 12-of-15 field goals

Philadelphia's win over Dallas mathematically ended Indiana's chance to move as high as the three seed

Stat of the Night

Domantas Sabonis' 30 points off the bench were the most scored by a Pacers reserve since Myle Turner put up 31 points against the Golden State Warriors on January 22, 2016 during his rookie season.

