Collins, Swanigan Square off in Rare Clash of First-Round Talents

Each NBA Draft cycle, workouts become more consolidated through big agency ‘combines’ and more individual when players do venture out on the workout circuit but are instructed to not face any competition. That’s why Monday’s Nuggets pre-draft workout was particularly noteworthy.

They got two first-round talents, both in similar positions, on the floor. Wake Forest’s John Collins and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan were among six players the Nuggets brought in to take a look at, and the two were able – and eager -- to square off against each other, which is increasingly rare.

“It was good, man,” Collins said. “I didn’t get a chance to play against him in the regular season. So I was definitely excited to play against him. He’s a competitor, I’m a competitor as well. I was happy we had some good segments in today.”

In addition to Collins and Swanigan, the Nuggets worked out Virginia Commonwealth guard JeQuan Lewis, Northeastern guard T.J. Williams, Kansas center Landen Lucas and Rhode Island shot-blocker Hassan Martin. Martin was 14th in the nation last season at 2.56 blocks per game and was the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

Collins, meanwhile, is a fast-rising power forward. His athleticism is his calling card, and he could immediately help the Nuggets, or any other team, with his ability to block shots. Asked what he would bring to the Nuggets, Collins said, “first and foremost, energy.”

“Winning attitude, winning plays,” Collins said. “When I’m on the court – it’s hard for rookies to get a lot of playing time their first couple of years – so when I get into the game, it’s all energy plays. Energy plays and winning plays. Whatever they need me to do I’m going to go out there and do my best.”

Both Collins and Swanigan recalled the Nuggets teams featuring Chauncey Billups, Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith as the squads they remembered most. Swanigan said he was a bonafide Nuggets fan, watching the team from Utah, where he spent part of his childhood.

“I grew up a Nuggets fan, I didn’t like the Jazz,” Swanigan said. “I was a Melo fan, Billups, Kenyon Martin, all of those guys. So, I grew up loving the Nuggets.”

Swanigan, who is carrying many late first-round projections, is as decorated a college player as you’ll find. The sophomore was the Big Ten Player of the Year, was on the All-Big Ten First Team, was a consensus First-Team All-American, and was a Second Team Academic All-American.

Swanigan, a 6-9 power forward, was the first college player since Tim Duncan in 1996-97 to average at least 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He set a Big Ten record with 28 double-doubles. Swanigan was a production machine, who also has range out to the 3-point line where he shot 44.7 percent last season.

He relished the chance to play against Collins.

“I love it, that’s what basketball is about, wanting to play against the best,” Swanigan said. “And in an atmosphere like this there’s no politics, there’s no ‘who’s going to get to play more.’ There’s nothing but, check ball.”

