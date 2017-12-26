Game Preview: What to Watch for in the Nuggets Game vs. Jazz

The Nuggets are playing a rare home game this month – just their fourth of the entire month – as they face the Utah Jazz in what is already the third matchup between the two teams this season.

The Nuggets are coming off of one of the most successful back-to-back road games of the coach Michael Malone era, with wins over Portland and Golden State prior to the Christmas holiday. They are sixth in the Western Conference with an 18-15 record, which is their best 33-game start since going 18-15 to start the 2012-13 season.

So how do they keep the good times rolling? With these things…

Keeping points off of turnovers low: The Utah Jazz averaged nearly 30 points per game off of Nuggets turnovers in the first two meetings. Coach Michael Malone was most concerned about this area going into the game, and with good reason. It’s been the difference between the Nuggets winning or falling in those two games.

Keep the defensive intensity high: The Nuggets’ wins in Portland and Golden State were highlighted by stellar play on defense. Multiple efforts were the norm, and solid man-on-man defense allowed the Nuggets to put two of their best efforts of the season on the court.

