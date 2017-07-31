Denver Nuggets and Western Union Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship in the Mile High City

The Denver Nuggets and The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced a sponsorship agreement that pairs one of the leading global companies headquartered in Denver with the hometown National Basketball Association (NBA) team.

As part of the three-year sponsorship, Western Union will be the first jersey patch sponsor for the Nuggets, with the Western Union logo adorning the jerseys of all players beginning in the 2017-2018 NBA Season. Last April, the NBA approved the sale of jersey sponsorships as part of a pilot program. The Nuggets become the 11th team to secure a jersey sponsor. Western Union will also be a co-presenting sponsor of the team’s 50th anniversary celebration.

With its global headquarters in Denver, Western Union is a Fortune 500 company and a leader in financial services with a rich history of connecting people – from telegram messages first offered decades ago to its global cross-border money-transfer and payments service offerings today. The company serves customers in 200 countries and territories around the world.

“We are proud to have this new partnership with Western Union who, like the Nuggets, are Colorado-based but with an incredible international presence,” said Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Martin. “Being able to better connect with our fans both locally and worldwide is crucial, and combining forces with such a highly regarded global company as Western Union, with its powerful presence and brand, is an affirmation of the significance the NBA and Nuggets have in Colorado, the US and throughout the world.”

Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek said today, “Western Union is proud to call Denver home, and, just like the Nuggets, we are a global team who brings out the best in one another. Basketball is a tremendous global sport with a very loyal following – unifying communities and erasing borders. It’s exciting to share our support and pride with our community, our customers in Denver, and those around the world who are passionate fans of the game.”

“We couldn’t think of a better company than Western Union to be our flagship jersey patch sponsor,” said President and Governor of the Denver Nuggets Josh Kroenke. “Western Union, the Nuggets and KSE represent the many things that make Colorado special, such as diversity, commitment to community and entrepreneurial spirit. We also share a vision of connecting with people throughout the world. This alliance transcends business and celebrates our core missions of improving the lives of our fans and customers.”

As part of the agreement, Western Union branding will appear prominently at the Pepsi Center, including digital in-game signage and features during Altitude Sports television and radio broadcasts. The company will also be featured in digital and social media platforms and print advertising, and will be an official sponsor of the Colorado Rapids beginning in 2018. Additionally, Western Union will help develop bilingual resources to better serve the Hispanic Community for both the Pepsi Center and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

In addition, the Nuggets have agreed to make annual donations to The Western Union Foundation to support the Foundation’s philanthropic activities.