Tyler Lydon's First Interview as a Denver Nugget

On if he can give us an idea of his excitement level.

“I could not be more excited to be drafted by an organization like the Denver Nuggets and to be going to Denver and playing in Colorado and everything like that; it just suits who I am as a person and my family and everything. This whole night was a little stressful but I could not be more happy, more excited to join this organization, getting out there and playing, that’s what I’m all about so I’m super excited to get out there. I know a little bit about Denver, I was out there with the USA U-18 team; I played out there for a few weeks with them and practiced and stuff so I know a little bit like I said but, I am just super excited, I can't wait.”

On what he knows about the Nuggets and what his game fits in to what they are trying to do.

“It’s tough; I didn't get a lot of chances to watch the Nuggets being on the east coast. I feel like my play fits with their team really well, my ability to stretch the floor, shoot it, defend, I can really get out there and defend and switch on the guards and things like that. I am just excited to get out there and get to work,”

On how his defensive game can transfer playing in a zone at Syracuse.

“Honestly, I think it can translate really well. We practice man-to-man every day at Syracuse; it’s just something you have to do because you are playing against teams who are going to run man against you, so you have to be able to play it and be effective at it. I am comfortable switching out on a guard, it is something that I am obviously going to have to work at and I know that coming in and be able to show this team my ability to switch and guard on the perimeter, but I feel comfortable doing it and I’m ready to go.”

On what the Nuggets’ front office said about what they liked about you.

“They said just my ability to play multiple positions, they said they could see me at either the three or the four, really just get out there and show my versatility to where I can stretch the floor and make it easier for other guys. They think I can become a great defender which I truly believe myself too. The list can go on and on but I am just super excited to get out there.”

On what he knows about Nikola Jokić.

“I know a little bit, I know he is a great player; the way he gets out there and can kind of do everything on the floor and how he makes it easier for other guys. I am just excited and I can't wait to get out there.”

On growing up in a small town with three bothers and how that helped him get to where he is now.