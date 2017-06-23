Trey Lyles Joins Altitude Sports Radio to Discuss his Trade to the Nuggets, Nikola Jokić and More

Newly acquired Trey Lyles called-in to Nate Kreckman and Ryan Harris' Altitude Sports Radio show this morning to discuss his Draft night trade to the Nuggets, playing with Nikola Jokić in high school, and his affinity toward the city of Denver.

Lyles was acquired in a Draft night trade with Utah that saw the team's exchange picks and the Jazz forward. Kreckman and Harris began with asking Lyles how he felt about his trade to the Nuggets.

"I’m excited about the new chapter for me. Being a part of a great young team, an organization that is building a contender with a group of guys that are hungry to win. Im looking forward to this season."

Kreckman and Harris followed up by asking Lyles how he felt about moving to Denver.

"I’m excited. I love the city. When I came and worked out for the Nuggets during my pre draft, I fell in love with the city and the organization itself, and the players it has. I’m looking forward to making it my new home."

The conversation rounded out with a discussion of Nikola Jokić and Lyles' excitement to play with the center. The two previously played together as high school teammates.

"I played with Nikola when I was in high school and he was a great player back then too. Then last year him just exploding the way he did, you know, I wasn’t surprised by it. Playing with him when we were younger, he was great then. I’m excited to go be able to be a teammate of his again and catch some of those crazy passes he's been throwing."

The full interview can be heard above.