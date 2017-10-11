Join the Nuggets for the Season Kickoff Block Party

In anticipation of the upcoming NBA season, the Denver Nuggets will host a season kickoff Block Party at Highland Gateway Park, Saturday October 14th from 12-2 PM. The event will feature performances from our Denver Nuggets Dancers, Elevation Dunk Squad, Skyline Drumline, and Supermascot Rocky! Don’t miss out on all the preseason fun with balloon artists, face painters, and a live DJ. Giveaways include tickets to Opening Night vs. the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, October 21st as well as autographed items and other Nuggets prizes. Can’t miss event for any Nuggets fan excited for the upcoming 50th Anniversary Season. Parking is limited, so make sure you come early!

Highland Gateway Park

2533 19th St. Denver, CO 80211