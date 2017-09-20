Nuggets Re-Sign Mason Plumlee

The Denver Nuggets have re-signed center Mason Plumlee to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Acquired in a trade with Portland on February 13th, Plumlee, 6-11, 245, appeared in 27 games for Denver in 206-17, averaging 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.10 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game.

Over four seasons, Plumlee has appeared in 315 career games (213 starts) for Brooklyn, Portland and Denver, averaging 9.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game.

The Duke University product also won a Gold Medal alongside Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried at the FIBA World Cup with Team USA in 2014. The Indiana native was drafted by Brooklyn with the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.