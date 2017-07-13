Nuggets Sign Free Agent Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent forward Paul Millsap to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Millsap, 6-8, 246, has spent the last four seasons in Atlanta where he averaged 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.17 blocks in 297 games (294 starts). He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team in each of his four years with the Hawks and he helped lead them to the #1 seed in the East during the 2014-15 season. He was named to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2016, earned Co-Player of the Month honors for January 2015 and Player of the Week honors twice (Jan. 27, 2014 and Apr. 11, 2016).

The 11-year NBA veteran spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Utah Jazz after being selected with the 47th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft. Millsap averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.10 steals in 540 games (265 starts) with the Jazz. He was named to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2006-07 and appeared in all 82 games three times with Utah. Overall, Millsap has appeared in 837 career games (559 starts) for Atlanta and Utah, averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.30 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.

Additionally, Millsap has reached the playoffs in nine of his 11 years in the NBA, advancing to the Conference Semifinals or farther on five occasions. He has appeared in 87 career playoff games (42 starts), posting averages of 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.06 steals and 1.24 blocks per game. He most recently averaged 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.70 steals in six games during the 2017 Playoffs.

The Monroe, Louisiana native spent 12 years of his childhood as a member of the Montbello, Denver community before returning to the State of Louisiana for high school and college. Millsap attended Louisiana Tech University where he played three seasons, averaging 18.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.32 steals and 1.99 blocks while shooting .576 from the field in 92 total games (91 starts). He was named WAC All-Conference First Team as a junior and sophomore and was named All-Conference Second Team as a freshman. He also earned WAC All-Defensive Team honors as a senior.

Millsap will wear #4 for the Nuggets.

Home Opener Tickets on Sale Buy Season Tickets