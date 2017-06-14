Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 15

The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout on Thursday, June 15th at 9:00 am at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Thursday, June 15th

Canyon Barry, 6-6, 215, Florida, G

Hayden Graham, 6-5, 195, Air Force, G

Kamari Murphy, 6-8, 220, Miami (FL), F

Johnathan Motley, 6-9, 230, Baylor, F

Kobi Simmons, 6-4, 170, Arizona, G

Nigel Williams-Goss, 6-3, 195, Gonzaga, G

*Players subject to change

Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.