Nuggets Host Pre-Draft Workout on June 15
The Denver Nuggets will hold a pre-draft workout on Thursday, June 15th at 9:00 am at the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Thursday, June 15th
Canyon Barry, 6-6, 215, Florida, G
Hayden Graham, 6-5, 195, Air Force, G
Kamari Murphy, 6-8, 220, Miami (FL), F
Johnathan Motley, 6-9, 230, Baylor, F
Kobi Simmons, 6-4, 170, Arizona, G
Nigel Williams-Goss, 6-3, 195, Gonzaga, G
*Players subject to change
Denver currently holds the 13th, 49th and 51st selections in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft.