Nuggets Acquire Trey Lyles and Tyler Lydon from Utah in Draft-Night Trade

The Denver Nuggets have received Trey Lyles and the rights to Tyler Lydon from the Utah Jazz in exchange for the rights to Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

The Nuggets entered the 2017 NBA Draft owning the 13th, 49th and 51st selections. Denver traded the rights to the 13th pick (Donovan Mitchell) to the Utah Jazz in exchange for third-year forward Trey Lyles and the rights to the 24th pick (Tyler Lydon). Denver also selected Vlatko Cancar with the 49th pick and Monte Morris with the 51st pick of the Draft.

Lyles, 6-10, 234, has played two seasons for the Utah Jazz, averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 151 games (37 starts). The 21-year-old forward from Saskatoon, Canada was selected with the 12th pick of the 2015 Draft after averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in one season at the University of Kentucky. He earned 2015 All-SEC Freshman Team honors while helping lead the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance.

Lydon, 6-10, 215, spent two seasons at Syracuse University where he averaged 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 71 games (34 starts). He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention as a sophomore after averaging 13.2 points, a team-high 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He was also selected to the All-ACC Academic Team as a sophomore. The 21-year-old New York native was also a member of the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s Under-18 National Team than won the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

Cancar, 6-8, 210, is a 20-year old forward out of Slovenia. He most recently played for KK Mega Leks of the Serbian League where he averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 43 games (23 starts) in 2016-17. He spent the two previous seasons playing for LTHCast Skofja of the Slovenian League as well as both the Union Olimpija Senior and Junior Teams.

Morris, 6-3, 175, played four seasons at Iowa State University, averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.61 steals in 140 career games (121 starts). He was named All-Big 12 First Team as a senior in 2017 with averages of 16.4 points, 4.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as both a junior and sophomore.