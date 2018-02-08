Nuggets Acquire Devin Harris and 2018 Second Round Pick

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2018 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired guard Devin Harris from Dallas and a 2018 second round draft pick from New York in a three-team trade. Denver sent guard Emmanuel Mudiay to New York and a 2018 second round pick (via Portland) to Dallas while New York sent forward Doug McDermott to Dallas in the deal, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Harris, 6-3, 192, appeared in 44 games (one start) for Dallas this season, averaging 8.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. Over 14 seasons, Harris has appeared in 890 career games (446 starts) for Dallas, New Jersey, Utah and Atlanta averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old has played in 64 playoff games (31 starts) holding averages of 9.1 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% from the field in 23.7 minutes per game. The University of Wisconsin product was also named to the NBA Eastern Conference All-Star team during the 2008-09 season while playing for the New Jersey Nets.

Mudiay, 6-5, 200, appeared in 165 games (107 starts) in three seasons with Denver, averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. Mudiay was drafted by the Nuggets with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

“We can’t thank Emmanuel enough for his time in Denver” President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. “Emmanuel has been nothing but a complete professional both on and off the court and has done so much to help improve our organization and the city of Denver. New York is not just getting a good basketball player but a fantastic individual and we wish him the best moving forward.”